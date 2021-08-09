Athens Area School District outlining COVID-19 protocols for upcoming school year
ATHENS, PA. (WENY) – The Athens Area School District released a letter to families Monday, announcing what COVID-19 protocol will be followed in the upcoming school year. The first days of school will take place on August 26 and 27. Similar to last year, the district has an alternative schedule for the first two days of school. Each household will receive a letter designating which day their children report to school for the first time.www.weny.com
