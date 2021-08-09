Best New Song Releases of July, 2021
Featuring a variety of independent and lesser known music artists, our Best New Song Releases of July 2021 dazzle with 115 new songs. July’s featured artists include: Poppy, TOKiMONSTA with Channel Tres, Jelani Aryeh, Ryan Levine, Leon Bridges, Steady Holiday, DeathbyRomy, Lazy Daze, Ha Vay, Young Winona, The Linda Lindas, Hana Vu, Rudy de Anda with Bardo, BEL, Izza, Mating Ritual, Monogem, CHIIILD and Jensen McRae, Runnner, Bahari, The Bots, Adeline feat. Joshua J, Omar Apollo, LP, Benjamin Carter, Gold Star, Band Aparte, and more. Check them all out below!www.grimygoods.com
