Many of us are unprepared to evacuate quickly with not only our family, but also our pets. As harsh as the reality is, animals left behind during emergencies may not survive. These past few years, as thousands fled from their homes, with or without warning, thousands of cats, dogs, horses and other livestock were left behind. The fortunate ones survived, but many animals perished. Any advance planning you can do helps to ensure that your animals will survive and, if separated, can be quickly reunited.