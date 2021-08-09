Gov. McMaster encourages vaccines, won’t require masks in schools

PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf says the state won’t be mandating masks inside schools. His comments Friday came just after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order requiring masks for everyone in schools. Wolf said at a press conference that Pennsylvania won’t be following suit. “I think the school districts in Pennsylvania have to decide what they want to do. I think the CDC guidelines say ‘strongly recommend’ that schools do that. They’re not mandating it, and neither am I,” said Wolf. CDC guidance released new guidance last week recommending that everyone in K-12 wear masks in school, regardless of their vaccination status. He says the Department of Education will provide a strong set of recommendations, but it’s not their place to make it a requirement. As districts continue to release and change their mask policies, you can find an updated list here.