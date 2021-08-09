Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Gov. McMaster encourages vaccines, won’t require masks in schools

By WWAY News
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke on the continued impact of COVID-19 on Monday morning, maintaining that mask mandates in schools and shutting down the state were not necessary despite rising case numbers. The governor spoke from the Statehouse, saying that taking personal responsibility and using...

www.wwaytv3.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#South Carolinians#Columbia#Wciv#Statehouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
EducationMSNBC

Gov. Beshear: If kids ‘wear masks, they'll be in school' and if ‘they won't, they'll be in home quarantined’

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) to discuss his support for mask requirements in schools, citing a case of a school district in Kentucky that was mask optional and had 700 quarantines and 100 positives after only 3 days. He says that sending kids to schools without public health measures is “like sending our kids to a chickenpox party except instead of chickenpox it's the third leading cause of death in the United States.“ He continues, kids “are not proxies for arguments that we want to have or culture wars. They are our responsibility to protect.”Aug. 12, 2021.
EducationPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Gov. Tom Wolf: State Won’t Mandate Masks In Schools

PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf says the state won’t be mandating masks inside schools. His comments Friday came just after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order requiring masks for everyone in schools. Wolf said at a press conference that Pennsylvania won’t be following suit. “I think the school districts in Pennsylvania have to decide what they want to do. I think the CDC guidelines say ‘strongly recommend’ that schools do that. They’re not mandating it, and neither am I,” said Wolf. CDC guidance released new guidance last week recommending that everyone in K-12 wear masks in school, regardless of their vaccination status. He says the Department of Education will provide a strong set of recommendations, but it’s not their place to make it a requirement. As districts continue to release and change their mask policies, you can find an updated list here.
Henderson County, NCBlueridgenow.com

School Board changes course, will continue to require masks; Virtual classes won't be offered

The Henderson County Board of Education voted 6-1 Monday to continue its mask mandate indoors on school campuses, reversing a vote earlier this month that made masks optional. The mandate applies to students, staff and visitors where students are scheduled for instruction. Those who fall under legal exceptions – such as individuals with medical conditions not conducive to wearing a mask – in the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit can choose not to wear one.
Indianapolis, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Holcomb won't require masks in state buildings

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb isn’t reimplementing a mask mandate in state buildings despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s call for masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. And he also isn’t following the recommendation himself. Holcomb dropped the requirement at the end of May in an executive order...
Park County, WYPowell Tribune

As COVID cases increase, governor won’t require masks in schools this fall

After a months-long lull, cases of COVID-19 and related hospitalizations are on the rise in Wyoming and Park County. As of Wednesday, the Wyoming Department of Health was reporting 46 people actively infected in Park County, with seven people hospitalized with the disease. Cody Regional Health reported five COVID patients in their care, with two others at Powell Valley Healthcare. That represented the highest number of COVID-related hospitalizations since January, and a jump from a single patient in mid-July. The average number of daily new cases has also been rising.
Utah StateNPR

Utah Gov. Blasts Anti-Vaccine Rhetoric, But Won't Push To Make Mask Mandates Easier

The highly contagious delta variant has generated fresh criticism in recent weeks for the federal government's shifting response and guidance. It's also generated fresh criticism for Republican governors, like Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas, who have refused to allow renewed restrictions and mask mandates in places where cases are surging and where vaccination rates remain lower than the national average. But some Republican governors are also pushing back on anti-vaccine rhetoric. That includes Governor Spencer Cox of Utah, who joins us now. Welcome.
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

RI lawmakers call on governor to issue mask mandate for schools

PROVIDENCE — More than 30 state lawmakers have signed a letter urging Gov. Dan McKee to mandate mask-wearing in all of Rhode Island's public schools when the new school year begins. "We call upon you, Governor Daniel McKee ... to declare an executive order requiring appropriate facial coverings for school...

Comments / 0

Community Policy