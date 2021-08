Like many entrepreneurs, Jill Jancko, owner and maker of everything for Remedy Pet Supply, simply set about to solve a problem and the seeds of a small business were planted. Living in Hartsel, Jancko found she had to travel from her home in Hartsel to Fairplay to get identification tags for her dogs and cat. On some occasions the machine in Fairplay was not available. Jancko remained with the problem of needing tags for her dogs who would lose them. So, Jancko solved the problem by creating her own custom pet ID tags.