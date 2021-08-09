Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

5 Celebs Who Supported The Free Britney Spears Movement From The Start

Elite Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the #FreeBritney movement has existed since 2019 thanks to passionate fans, it’s taken off full force within the mainstream media amid Spears’ conservatorship trial, and support has only grown due to several factors. While many celebrities are coming out to support Spears and demand an end to her conservatorship, there were very few vouching for Brit before the trial became the most pressing celebrity story on the internet. These people who supported the Free Britney Spears movement from the start have long had her best interest at heart.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hulu#Elite Daily#Slumber Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless in iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson looked like a bonafide popstar as she recreated an iconic Britney Spears look for her upcoming movie Senior Year. The actress donned a shimmery green off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight trousers in homage to Britney's 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy. Posing in her trailer, Rebel appeared to have...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Blubbery’ Britney Spears Packing On The Pounds So She Can Make Sam Asghari A ‘Daddy’?

Britney Spears has constantly been in the news as of late, as more and more information breaks about the possible ending of her conservatorship. One major reason the popstar wants to end the legal guardianship is so she can possibly have a child with Sam Asghari, at least that is what one tabloid claimed after Spears gained weight earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Britney Spears: Locked up! Security service freed her from bathroom

The Hollywood news in the GALA ticker: Britney Spears was locked in the bathroom on vacation +++ Jenna Dewan raises allegations against Channing Tatum +++ Ellen Pompeo wants to give up acting. The Hollywood news of the day in the GALA ticker. August 4, 2021. Security freed Britney Spears from...
ReligionPosted by
Deseret News

Britney Spears has made a major change to her religion

Britney Spears has announced that she is now a member of the Catholic Church. Spears posted a video on Instagram Thursday where she explained that she has converted to Catholicism. The post included a short video where Spears walks around, as well as a photo that shows her in a blue dress, which she allegedly wore to church.
CelebritiesMic

This video of Britney Spears getting her first iPad is the greatest thing you’ll see all week

Most people remember when they got their first piece of exciting technology. It's a special rush to receive what feels like a gift from the gods, a piece of machinery that you could never make yourself and that nothing can replace. Mine was a portable CD player in the late 90s (yes, I too am a tired millennial). I took it absolutely everywhere with me, even if I had no need for it, and I slept with it at night. And a great deal of the time it had "...Baby One More Time" spinning a pink whirl through the viewer window.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Britney Spears

Jamie's Replacement Will Audit Jamie Let's See How He Spent Her Money!!!. Britney Spears has made it abundantly clear she wants her father, Jamie, out as conservator of her estate and Jason Rubin to take his place ... and if and when he does, sources tell TMZ he'll put Jamie under the microscope.
Theater & DanceBillboard

Britney Spears Is Feeling Like a 'Sexy MF' in New Dancing Video

Britney Spears is bringing "Sexy" back with her latest Instagram dance video. In the clip posted late Friday (Aug. 13), Spears is seen in a sheer, lacy bodysuit dancing against a yellow backdrop to Prince and the New Power Generation's "Sexy MF." The funky track was the lead single from Prince's Billboard 200 top five 1992 album, which was titled after his famous, unpronounceable "love symbol."
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Britney Spears: Paris Hilton is happy about the possible end of guardianship

Jamie Spears wants to resign as guardian of his daughter Britney Spears. This news not only pleases the pop singer, but also prominent friends. Reality star Paris Hilton, a long-time friend of Britney Spears, was thrilled. She was “so happy,” wrote the 40-Year-old on Twitter. That was so long overdue.” She is glad “that Britney is on her way to finally be free.” Hilton tagged her tweet with the well-known hashtag #FreeBritney and the link to a report in the »New York Times«.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Britney Spears Just Opened Up About Her Summer Weight Loss

It's definitely no secret that Britney Spears has had a summer. If you're like a lot of Britney fans, you've been following along and cheering on the beloved singer as she often candidly opens up on social media, amid family drama. Late Friday, Brit posted one of her trademark revealing pics and wrote about the emotional journey of her summer weight loss, with some wellness insight for all of us to keep in mind.
Celebritiessuperhits1027.com

Britney Spears will finally be free of her Father’s Control

In a new court filing, Jamie Spears has agree to step down and let go of control over Britney Spears’ Conservatorship. Britney has been battling her dad for many years and has claimed that the control has been abusive to her mental health. In the filing, it states, “Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.”
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Fans React to Father's Conservatorship Exit Amid Free Britney Movement

In a stunning turn of events, Jamie Spears has stepped down as the conservator of his daughter Britney Spears' estate. Jamie has been in control of Spears' estate since 2008. On Thursday, TMZ obtained new legal documents where Jamie's lawyer alleges that there are "no actual grounds" for removing Jamie, but he has chosen to step down do the public "attacks" and Spears' attempts to remove him. "There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate... and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests," Jamie's lawyer wrote. "Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests."

Comments / 0

Community Policy