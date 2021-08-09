5 Celebs Who Supported The Free Britney Spears Movement From The Start
While the #FreeBritney movement has existed since 2019 thanks to passionate fans, it’s taken off full force within the mainstream media amid Spears’ conservatorship trial, and support has only grown due to several factors. While many celebrities are coming out to support Spears and demand an end to her conservatorship, there were very few vouching for Brit before the trial became the most pressing celebrity story on the internet. These people who supported the Free Britney Spears movement from the start have long had her best interest at heart.www.elitedaily.com
Comments / 0