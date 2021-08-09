Viroqua School Board approves purchase of band uniforms

The Viroqua School Board approved the purchase of high school band uniforms at its meeting, July 19. Board members voted to purchase 100 to 150 band uniforms from Stanbury not to exceed $90,000. The bid doesn’t include the 25 color guard uniforms; those will be priced those out once the bid is awarded. Band teacher Brad Thew said the new uniforms can be dry cleaned and will last longer than those that can be laundered.