Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mercer County, OH

Mercer County Sheriff hosting Citizen’s Academy

By Editorials
Lima News
 6 days ago

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey announced on Monday that his office will be hosting a Citizen Academy from October through November. The program is in its seventh year and provides Mercer County residents with an opportunity to learn more about the sheriff’s office through training, demonstrations and job shadowing. The session will begin on Oct. 19 and run until Nov. 11, with each session happening twice a week for two to three hours.

www.limaohio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Mercer County, OH
Government
Mercer County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Mercer County, OH
City
Celina, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citizen S Academy#A Citizen Academy#State Route 29
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Biden lifts SNAP benefits by 30% in historic move

The Biden administration on Monday announced a historic expansion to the nation’s food stamp program, a decision that will give more than 40 million Americans about 30% more to spend on groceries while racking up billions in costs to the program. "To set SNAP families up for success, we need...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden to address nation on chaos in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will return to the White House Monday to address the nation on the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan, a day after the Taliban took control of the country. The White House says Biden will travel back to Washington from the Camp David presidential retreat to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Trump battle over who's to blame for Afghanistan

The finger pointing over the fall of Afghanistan between President Biden and former President Trump is in full swing amid the chaotic scramble to get U.S. personnel and allies out of the country before a full Taliban takeover. Biden, who rarely mentions his predecessor, made a point of doing so...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll rises to 70 from Turkey floods, 47 reported missing

ISTANBUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Flash floods that swept through towns in Turkish Black Sea provinces have killed 70 people and emergency workers continue to search for 47 missing people, authorities said on Monday. The floods last week brought chaos as torrents of water tossed dozens of cars and heaps...

Comments / 0

Community Policy