Mercer County Sheriff hosting Citizen’s Academy
Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey announced on Monday that his office will be hosting a Citizen Academy from October through November. The program is in its seventh year and provides Mercer County residents with an opportunity to learn more about the sheriff’s office through training, demonstrations and job shadowing. The session will begin on Oct. 19 and run until Nov. 11, with each session happening twice a week for two to three hours.www.limaohio.com
Comments / 0