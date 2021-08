During blockbuster testimony in his ongoing murder trial, accused killer Robert Durst, 78, admitted he lied for two decades about the so-called “cadaver” note that led Beverly Hills police to victim Susan Berman, 55. For years, he insisted it was not him and only the true killer could have penned it. Now, after failing to call a handwriting expert’s analysis into question, Durst told jurors he was actually in Berman’s home that fateful day in Dec. 23, 2000—and mailed the short message.