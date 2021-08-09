Cancel
MLB

Rays’ DJ Johnson headed to injured list with shoulder issue

By Marc Topkin
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wz4lo_0bMgJys300
Rays relief pitcher DJ Johnson has only been with the team since July 30 and already is landing on the IL. [ TERRANCE WILLIAMS | Associated Press ]

BOSTON — Reliever DJ Johnson is headed to the injured list, with the Rays awaiting further medical reports to fully determine the exact nature and severity of his injury.

Johnson, acquired July 30 from Cleveland, left Sunday’s game in Baltimore in considerable pain after feeling what he said was a “a crack” in his shoulder. He was flown back to St. Petersburg on Sunday night for an MRI and evaluation Monday.

Reliever Louis Head, who was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, would seem to br the obvious replacement for Johnson since he can be recalled without having to wait 10 days as the callup involves an injured player.

But the Rays did not announce any moves, which may be an indication they are also waiting to find out if outfielder Randy Arozarena is available to rejoin the team for Tuesday’s series opener against the Red Sox and lefty starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Arozarena has been out since Friday, when he was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list due to what the team said was a close contact.

Reliever Nick Anderson threw 15 or so pitches to hitters in Port Charlotte after a planned Florida Complex League appearance was scrubbed when weather postponed the game. Anderson, whose rehab from a spring elbow injury was interrupted for 10 days due to “COVID-related reasons,” is expected to pitch for Triple-A Durham later this week.

Starter Chris Archer threw a 15- to 20-pitch bullpen session at Tropicana Field. If he feels good Tuesday, he is likely to head back to Durham to resume his rehab assignment, which was paused when he left his Aug. 1 fifth outing due to left hip discomfort.

Franco, Patino ready for Fenway Park debuts

Wander Franco and Luis Patino have heard about what it’s like to play at Boston’s Fenway Park and have seen highlights on TV. The Rays’ talented twenty-somethings are looking forward to getting their first experience this week.

“It’s a special place,” said Franco, the 20-year-old shortstop, via team interpreter Manny Navarro. “I’ve heard there’s a lot of fans there. It’s a great city. And it’s a place that makes you want to play hard and play well.”

Patino, the 21-year-old right-hander, will be on the mound for Tuesday’s opener. “A lot of guys have said how fun it is just to play in that environment,” said Patino, via Navarro. “It’s a special place. It’s Fenway Park. It’s a good place to be.”

Rays manager Kevin Cash, a former Red Sox player, said they should be excited.

“I think it’ll be a great experience,” Cash said “I think they’ll really appreciate it. Just watching Boston play at home, it looks like there are some packed crowds, which they always do, the Fenway fans, Red Sox fans.

“Those are special moments in any part of your career. But to do it at 20 and 21, and how impactful and meaningful these games are, and how big those two guys are as far as contributing on our team right now, it should be a pretty special three days for them.”

• • •

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area.

Comments / 0

