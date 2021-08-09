Georgia nears 864,000 virus cases; Lowndes surpasses 8,700 cases

VALDOSTA — Georgia has reported 963,802 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 9,932 cases since Friday, Aug. 6, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Monday.

The GDPH has recorded 18,856 confirmed virus-related deaths and 2,975 probable deaths. The state has reported 260,678 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

More than 68,000 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,517 admissions into the intensive-care unit reported.

Georgia's vaccinated population — which includes those with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 8.98 million with more than 86,300 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000, according to the GDPH. The GDPH reports about 4.9 million have had at least one shot and 4.24 million are fully vaccinated.

Lowndes County surpassed 8,700 cases Monday, reporting 9,733 virus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Lowndes County's virus deaths stands at 151 since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.

There have been more than 6,400 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes – officially reporting 6,433 Monday – and 70 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.