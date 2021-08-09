Cancel
Widow of Jan. 6 officer who died by suicide seeks 'line of duty' recognition for husband’s death

By Rachel Tillman
spectrumnews1.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErin Smith last saw her husband, Metropolitan Police officer Jeffrey Smith, when he left for work on the morning of Jan. 15, 2021. Jeffrey would never make it to his shift, as the 35-year-old shot himself with his service revolver on George Washington Parkway. In a piece published in USA Today on Monday, Erin Smith said her husband would still be alive had he not responded to the violent insurrection on Capitol Hill just two weeks earlier.

