AJ McCarron has spent seven seasons in the NFL, but during his Falcons debut Friday night, he didn't look like a seasoned veteran. The Falcons started McCarron in their preseason opener against the Titans to allow Matt Ryan to rest. Atlanta played McCarron during the first half of its 23-3 defeat and he wasn't able to lead a scoring drive. In fact, the Falcons totaled just 6 yards in the first half after McCarron's first three drives all netted negative yardage.