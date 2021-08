One of the most bizarre revelations in the celebrity world over the last few weeks is that some celebrities don’t bathe all that often. The likes of Jake Gyllenhaal, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have all recently revealed in interviews that they take a very laidback and ad hoc approach to cleaning themselves. It’s a bizarre thing to share publicly but as long as they are happy and healthy then that should be all that matters, right?