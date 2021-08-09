Cancel
Yavapai County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 15:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding of washes and creeks will occur, some dirt roads will become muddy and impassable. Paved roads and underpasses could become flooded as well. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 345 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain have ended from Iron Springs southeast to Walker. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible. Flash flooding will remain a concern over the next couple hours due to runoff from the heavy rainfall. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Prescott, Ponderosa Park, Oak Knoll Village, Groom Creek Subdivision, Walker, White Spar Campground, Lower Wolf Creek Campground and Upper Wolf Creek Group Campground. This includes the following swimming holes Wolf Creek Falls. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 303 and 312. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

