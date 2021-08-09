Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 14:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-09 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southern Lea County A strong outflow boundary and multiple strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Lea, southwestern Andrews, central Winkler and northeastern Loving Counties through 630 PM CDT/530 PM MDT/ At 545 PM CDT/445 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Wink, moving northeast at 25 mph with an outflow boundary near Kermit moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kermit, Jal, Wink, Jal Airport, Bennett and Winkler County Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH