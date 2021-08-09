Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Putnam, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jackson; Putnam; Smith The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Smith County in Middle Tennessee Southwestern Jackson County in Middle Tennessee West central Putnam County in Middle Tennessee * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 544 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gordonsville, or near Carthage, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Carthage, Gordonsville, South Carthage and Granville. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 256 and 264, and near mile marker 268. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH