Pentagon requires COVID-19 for US military by Sept. 15

Knowhere News
 6 days ago
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Monday said the COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine will be mandatory for U.S. service members by mid-September. 

HealthNewsweek

Fact Check: Has the U.S. Military Ever Mandated Vaccines?

Talk around mandates to enforce COVID-19 vaccines upon military personnel and other individuals is proving controversial. Some critics of mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for military personnel question the appropriateness and even legality of such an order. But proponents claim that this is not the first time it has been done, citing several similar examples from the past.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon is to make the COVID vaccine MANDATORY for ALL 1.3M US troops after Biden ordered Defense Secretary to 'explore the matter'

Following a directive by President Joe Biden to explore the matter, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is leaning toward requiring all U.S. troops to get vaccinated for the coronavirus. The Pentagon chief has been examining the issue as the Biden administration looks for ways to boost vaccination nationwide, while protecting military...
HealthUS News and World Report

Pentagon Chief Orders Mandatory Vaccines for All Military Personnel

All employees of the Defense Department, including active duty military personnel, civilians and private contractors, will be required to take the coronavirus vaccine by at least mid-September, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered Monday. [. EXPLAINER:. Are Coronavirus Vaccine Mandates for Employees Legal? ]. "To defend this Nation, we need a...
Healthcnycentral.com

All US troops must get vaccinated by Sept. 15, Pentagon says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon will require members of the U.S. military to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press. That deadline could be pushed up if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise. I will...
Public Healthbuckrail.com

Wyoming Military Department addresses impending COVID-19 vaccine mandate

WYOMING — Yesterday, Aug. 12, the Wyoming Military Department posted a video clip featuring Wyoming Adjutant General, Major General Greg Porter. Porter discussed the plans for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all Department of Defense personnel. The Wyoming Military Department is the umbrella agency for the Wyoming Army National Guard, the...
U.S. PoliticsMSNBC

Ignoring GOP complaints, Pentagon to require vaccines for troops

During the Revolutionary War, smallpox took such a brutal toll on the American military that George Washington believed he had no choice but to "inoculate all the troops." The general did exactly that in 1777, and as historian Craig Bruce Smith explained this week, Washington's decision helped save the lives of countless patriots and "undoubtedly helped ensure the survival of the United States."
Aerospace & DefenseUSNI News

Pentagon Sending 3,000 Troops To Evacuate U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan

The Pentagon is sending 3,000 troops – including two Marine Corps battalions – to Afghanistan to support the evacuation of the U.S. embassy in Kabul. The Defense Department is sending three infantry battalions, one from the Army and two from the Marine Corps, to help with the evacuation, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters today.
Healthfederalnewsnetwork.com

Coast Guard, National Guard will follow DoD in mandating vaccines

Both the Coast Guard and the National Guard are planning to follow the Defense Department in requiring service members to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, impacting about half a million people. DoD announced on Monday that it would seek approval from the president to require vaccines for 1.4 million...

