Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew for sexual assault when she was 17

By Jerry Dunleavy
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZE0ju_0bMgGCpu00


A longtime accuser of deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew in Manhattan federal court, accusing the British royal of sexually abusing her when she was 17 years old.

Virginia Giuffre, 38, alleges Epstein and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell exploited her when she was a minor and that Prince Andrew forced her to have sex with him. She filed a 15-page civil lawsuit in the Southern District of New York on Monday.

“Like other minor children who came before and after her, Plaintiff was initially recruited to provide massages, and thereafter to engage in a variety of sexual acts, for Epstein. Plaintiff was required to be on call for Epstein for sexual purposes and frequently traveled with him both nationally and internationally. Plaintiff was regularly abused by Epstein and was lent out by Epstein to other powerful men for sexual purposes,” Giuffre’s lawsuit states. “One such powerful man to whom Plaintiff was lent out for sexual purposes was the Defendant, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York. Prince Andrew was a close friend of Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who spent years overseeing and managing Epstein’s sex trafficking network, and actively recruited underage girls, including Plaintiff.”

Giuffre’s lawsuit claims Prince Andrew “became a frequent guest in Epstein’s various homes around the world, including New York City where he sexually abused Plaintiff at Epstein and Maxwell’s invitation when she was a minor” and contends the royal “committed sexual assault and battery upon Plaintiff when she was 17 years old.” It also states he “is responsible for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress pursuant to New York common law.”

Prince Andrew, 61, has spent the last couple of years distancing himself from Epstein, who was arrested in July 2019 and charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy for allegedly abusing girls as young as 14. He pleaded not guilty to the charges before he was found dead in his Manhattan prison cell in August. His death was ruled as a suicide by the New York City medical examiner's office.

Queen Elizabeth II's second son, who enjoys the title of Duke of York, insisted he first met Epstein, who was 66 at the time, in 1999, although flight logs show the prince's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their two daughters were with Epstein in the Bahamas in April 1998.

“At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness, or suspect any behavior of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction,” Prince Andrew said in August 2019.

“I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me," Giuffre said in a Monday statement, "The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one’s life by speaking out and demanding justice."

Maxwell was arrested in the summer of 2020 on charges of conspiracy to entice minors, enticement of a minor, conspiracy to transport minors, transportation of a minor, and perjury. Federal prosecutors filed two additional sex trafficking charges against her in March. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to the charges and faces a trial set for the fall.

Prosecutors described Epstein’s yearslong efforts to “entice and recruit minor girls to engage in sex acts with him” as a “vast network of underage victims” when they arrested him in July 2019.

Even after his death, Epstein’s high-profile friendships — especially with Prince Andrew , former President Bill Clinton , President Donald Trump , and others — have come under increased scrutiny. Nearly 150 claimants received a total of $125 million as part of a sexual abuse compensation program funding relief to Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, according to the deceased hedge fund manager’s estate.

As Epstein helped her move through the New York City social scene, Maxwell insinuated herself with British royalty and brought Epstein along for the ride, helping him become friends with the Duke of York. Giuffre alleges Epstein and Andrew abused her when she was underage, accusing the prince of raping her at Maxwell’s home in London and Epstein’s homes in New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The prince said in 2019 he was “at a loss to be able to understand or explain” his dead friend’s “lifestyle.” The royal downplayed his closeness with Epstein, referring to their relationship as a “former association or friendship.” He claimed to be in the dark about any of Epstein’s alleged sex crimes involving underage girls, despite a friendship spanning well over a decade, repeated visits and stays at Epstein’s various homes, and flights on Epstein’s planes.

The prince said he met Epstein in 1999 and claimed he saw Epstein infrequently, “probably no more than only once or twice a year.” It was, he added, "a mistake and an error” to visit him in 2010 after his sex conviction.

But the claims of short and infrequent visits are belied by Andrew’s lengthy stays at Epstein’s homes, according to a Washington Examiner review of reports and flight logs. Andrew spent multiple days on Epstein’s private island in February 1999. In 2000, the two saw each other nearly a half a dozen times or more in the United Kingdom and the United States, with Andrew reportedly staying at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion multiple times .

Although Andrew acknowledged he stayed in "a number" of Epstein's residences, he didn't mention he also invited Epstein to royal residences such as Windsor Castle, Sandringham Estate, and Balmoral Castle.

During his late 2019 interview with the BBC, Andrew claimed he has no memory of meeting Giuffre and denied having sex with her, attempting to cast doubt on the veracity of a smiling picture of himself with his arm wrapped around Giuffre with Maxwell in the background.

Last year, the Justice Department invoked a legal cooperation treaty with the U.K. as it sought an interview with Andrew about Epstein.

Andrew’s team said in 2020 he was willing to talk while criticizing the Justice Department.

The Southern District of New York released a statement last year blasting the royal’s portrayal of the events, saying Andrew had “yet again sought to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to cooperate with an ongoing federal criminal investigation into sex-trafficking and related offenses committed by Jeffrey Epstein and his associates, even though the Prince has not given an interview to federal authorities.”

Giuffre’s Monday lawsuit added: “After publicly feigning ignorance about the scope of Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation and sympathy for Epstein’s victims, Prince Andrew has refused to cooperate with U.S. authorities in their investigation and prosecution of Epstein and his co-conspirators. Prince Andrew committed sexual assault and battery upon Plaintiff when she was 17 years old. As such, Prince Andrew is responsible for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress pursuant to New York common law. The damage to Plaintiff has been severe and lasting.”

The lawsuit’s request for service was addressed to Prince Andrew at the Royal Lodge at Windsor Great Park.

Comments / 0

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
126K+
Followers
48K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Sex Abuse#Perjury#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Related
CelebritiesRegister Citizen

What Was the Real Relationship Between Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Gates?

As the world now knows, one of the more surprising names to have popped up around Jeffrey Epstein is Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. It’s been widely reported that Gates had flown on Epstein’s plane at least once, and visited his home multiple times — but the depth of their relationship is not fully known, and more details are emerging. The media is rife with speculation that one cause of Gates’ recent divorce from his wife Melinda was his relationship with Epstein.
New York City, NYrock947.com

U.S. judge tells lawyers in Ghislaine Maxwell case to watch what they say

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. judge overseeing Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal case on Friday admonished lawyers not to make out-of-court statements that could taint the British socialite’s upcoming sex trafficking trial. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan ruled a month after Maxwell lawyer David Markus said the overturning of...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson addresses claims she and Prince Andrew will remarry

Sarah, Duchess of York has opened up about her unique relationship with former husband Prince Andrew and addressed rumours that the pair are set to remarry. Sarah and Andrew split in 1992 and divorced in 1996 but continue to live at Royal Lodge in Windsor together. Their close friendship and...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Prince Andrew spent time at Jeffrey Epstein's NYC townhouse after Sarah Ferguson divorce, book claims

Prince Andrew reportedly spent time in convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s New York City townhouse following his divorce from Sarah Ferguson. News of the British royal’s temporary stay at the landmark Herbert N. Straus House on 9 East 71st Street comes from Miami Herald reporter Julie Brown’s upcoming book "Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story," set to hit bookshelves on Tuesday.
CelebritiesDaily Beast

Julie K. Brown Doesn’t Believe Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

It’s been nearly two years since Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, and the debate over whether he took his own life rages on. Julie K. Brown, the reporter who pursued the Epstein story at the Miami Herald and author of...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Rudy Giuliani comes to Andrew Cuomo’s defense in sex-harass scandal

Scandal makes strange bedfellows. Republican former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has come to the defense of embattled Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid the latter’s sexual harassment imbroglio, arguing that Cuomo has had his reputation irreparably damaged without due process. Giuliani, who also served as personal lawyer to former president...
LawDetroit News

Jeffrey Epstein victims receive nearly $125M through out of court program

New York – A stunning 150 victims of Jeffrey Epstein have received nearly $125 million through an out of court claims program. The Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program, which concluded most operations on Monday, said in a release that it received 225 claims – more than double the expected amount. We're...
PoliticsBBC

Prince Andrew: What could happen next in the Virginia Giuffre case?

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an alleged victim of super-rich sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has begun a civil legal action against the Duke of York, Prince Andrew. In court papers she claims the duke abused her three times - at Ghislaine Maxwell's London home, at Epstein's Manhattan home and at the financier's private Caribbean retreat in the US Virgin Islands, claims which he has consistently denied. What does this mean in practice - and what could ultimately happen in the case?
Popculture

Ghislaine Maxwell Learns If She'll Be Released After Bill Cosby Decision

Ghislaine Maxwell has been denied another attempt to get out of jail following the Bill Cosby case. Maxwell's attorneys filed a new complaint arguing that, like Cosby, Maxwell had "non-prosecution agreements" that should have prevented her from being arrested. According to a report by The Daily Mail, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan rejected this argument on Friday.
CelebritiesVoice of America

Britain's Prince Andrew Faces Rape Lawsuit

LONDON - Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has filed a lawsuit against Britain's Prince Andrew, alleging he raped and sexually abused her several times when she was 17 years old. Andrew, who is Queen Elizabeth II's second son and ninth in...
PoliticsNew York Post

Jeffrey Epstein employee may testify against Prince Andrew in Virginia Giuffre’s suit

Virginia Roberts Giuffre may have a former employee of Jeffery Epstein on her side in her bombshell sexual assault lawsuit against Prince Andrew. A man who once worked for the late financier — and claims to have spotted Andrew groping a young, blonde Giuffre near the pool on Epstein’s private island — wants to testify on her behalf, according to a report.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Prince Andrew's Legal Crisis May Get Worse as Scotland Yard Steps Up to Help FBI

Prince Andrew is probably not having the best week after Virginia Giuffre filed a civil suit against him for sexual abuse related to the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking case. The royal has been safely ensconced behind the palace walls after stepping down from his senior role in 2019, but he now may have to face the music when it comes to the allegations against him. Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service Cressida Dick, who is the first woman to lead Scotland Yard, is putting Andrew on the hot seat. While she said on Leading Britain’s Conversation on Thursday that “at the moment,...
New York Post

Prince Charles sees brother Andrew’s Epstein scandal as ‘unsolvable’: report

UK heir apparent Prince Charles believes sexual assault allegations against Prince Andrew are an “unsolvable problem” that will forever bar his brother from returning to public life, according to a report. Andrew, 61, was booted from royal duties in November 2019 after his disastrous attempts to justify his friendship with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy