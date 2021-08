If you look around at everything you own, nearly all of it was put together and shipped thanks to a warehouse worker. They make this possible by lifting and carrying boxes and using heavy equipment, like forklifts and pallet jacks, to move product to and from delivery trucks. In good times, however, when everything is operating business as usual, it can be easy to forget just how vital the job of a warehouse worker is. The pandemic offered a glaring reminder of just how critical warehouse employees are to businesses and consumers alike. When the world shut down, warehouses kept moving full steam ahead to get essential items on shelves.