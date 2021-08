Colliers is now handling the sale of the former home of The Standard Club, taking over more than a year after the historic Central Loop Chicago building was put on the market. The 10-story property, at 320 South Plymouth Court, spans 162,500 square feet and contains meeting rooms, hotel suites, a gym and an indoor swimming pool. In the listing for the building, Colliers said that the property is an “excellent candidate” for conversion into condominiums, senior housing or a hotel. Colliers, which described the property as a “historic adaptive reuse opportunity,” is also telling buyers there’s a possibility the building could be named a landmark, leading to federal and local tax breaks.