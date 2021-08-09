Cancel
Omaha, NE

Severe storms bring flash flooding and damage to Omaha

By Audra Moore
3 News Now
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday night, August 7th, parts of Omaha saw some major flash flooding thanks to strong and severe storms that rolled through the area. As the storms got going west of Omaha early Saturday evening, they eventually became severe and produced some damaging wind gusts between about 50-65 mph which caused some damage and uprooted some trees. The severe thunderstorm warning for part of the Omaha metro was issued just before 8:00 pm.

