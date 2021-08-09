Cancel
Brighton Reinhardt Music Video Featuring Cassie Randolph Premieres

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 6 days ago
She’s in love! Cassie Randolph went Instagram official with her new boyfriend over the weekend. The former Bachelor contestant hasn’t been linked to anyone since her dramatic breakup with Colton Underwood. Not only are Cassie and Brighton Reinhardt dating, they collaborated on his music video. What do we know about the new couple?

