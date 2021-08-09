Brighton Reinhardt Music Video Featuring Cassie Randolph Premieres

Tim McGraw's daughter, Audrey McGraw, plays the lead in his new music video for the song "7500 OBO." The just-released clip is about a truck, but it's so much more than that. While in the song "7500 OBO" the truck is up for sale became it reminds the protagonist too much of an ex, the video focuses on a young woman's relationship with a boyfriend who eventually leaves town. After she earns the money to buy the truck from her father, viewers watch their love story unfold from the truck's backseat: sometimes through the windshield, sometimes with the couple kissing, dining and even fighting in the front of the cab.