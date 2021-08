Move over, plain old bubbles! There's a new pink baby on the block called Prosecco rosé, and it's taking the wine world by storm this summer. Like Cava in Spain and Champagne in France, Prosecco is not only a sparkling wine, but it's also a regional designation. Therefore, it's controlled by the Prosecco DOC Consortium — or, more officially, the Consorzio di Tutela della Denominazione di Origine Controllata Prosecco (per VinePair), a regulatory board in Italy. And, as such, it must meet specific designations, as Food & Wine reports. So while Prosecco and rosé have both been fan favorites for years, it wasn't until 2020 that the Italian government actually approved the blush-colored Prosecco rosé as an official category, which officially started selling in the beginning of 2021.