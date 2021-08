The Florida Panthers recently announced plans to become the first major pro sports franchise to align with college athletes since the rules pertaining to the monetization of their name, image and likeness changed on July 1. JohnWallStreet has since learned the club has signed University of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King to an endorsement deal. Opendorse co-founder Blake Lawrence called the tie-up smart. College athletes often have large followings in line with the demographics of the pro sports consumer, and aligning with those individuals can be a “very approachable, affordable channel for pro teams to deliver highly targeted messaging to fans in...