Altamont, NY

Back again, the Altamont Fair — where ‘old-time fun’ meets ‘sophisticated entertainment’

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTAMONT — In its 126-year history, the Altamont Fair has only been canceled twice — once in the midst of World War II and last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the fair is scheduled to return on Aug. 17 for six days, with a full slate of programming that — despite safety protocols and various obstacles related to the ongoing health crisis — organizers say will deliver as robust an experience as ever.

