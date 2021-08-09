Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Mayor of Laredo, Texas, says busing migrants to other parts of Texas is costing taxpayers $8,000 a day and begs Biden administration to visit and fix the crisis

By Elizabeth Elkind, Political Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Laredo, Texas Mayor Pete Saenz said on Friday the city's current arrangement with Border Patrol officials is costing his constituents as much as $8,000 per day - and that pleas for help to Joe Biden's White House have fallen on 'deaf ears.'

'Mind you, if we can’t get reimbursed, obviously it’s unsustainable and at some point, we've got to stop this and seek other relief,' Saenz told KGNS.

He estimated the city could go 'about a month' without getting paid back.

He added, 'By then, we’re hoping, maybe the Biden administration will attend to the border and stop this.'

Saenz accused the federal government of 'not really stepping up' despite his repeat requests for help.

'For months I've been shouting, ''federal government please send resources, resources,'' but so far it's been a deaf ear and it's gotten so complicated and we end up with these crises,' Saenz said.

And not just one crisis - he said the situation in his city now is a 'triple crisis.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qxHWc_0bMgEfJH00
Laredo, Texas Mayor Pete Saenz said his city is now grappling with a 'triple crisis'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wGFmP_0bMgEfJH00
Saenz accused the Biden administration of not doing enough to help - adding that the federal government is the only body with enough money and resources to find a solution

'We have a border crisis, a health crisis and a humanitarian crisis - so it's all upon us and we're doing the best we can,' he said.

The new deal involves migrants apprehended in the Rio Grande Valley being processed in Laredo before being transported to a facility leased by the city from a private company.

Laredo would then foot the bill for sending migrants to different cities within Texas.

Saenz said he believes 'there's a good chance' Laredo could eventually be reimbursed and called it 'the best course of action' at least 'at this point in time.'

Saenz said the aim of the arrangement was to send the migrants to 'larger hubs' like Houston and Dallas.

Despite the hefty price tag to taxpayers the mayor also said it's the least expensive route available to the city, against the backdrop of an increased number of migrants coming to the US southern border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=128y0o_0bMgEfJH00
Migrants are bused out of Laredo to other Texas cities at a cost of $8,000 per day to taxpayers - an arrangement the mayor said could go on maybe a month without reimbursement (pictured: Asylum seekers line up to be vaccinated in Baja California on August 3)

Before the agreement was reached Laredo was engaged in a lawsuit against the US to try and stop migrants from being taken to the city.

But after a judge asked for more information, city officials decided there wasn't enough time to go through the lengthy legal pathway and made its deal with Border Patrol.

'We decided that the best alternative for us - the course of action - would be to settle and make this arrangement,' Saenz explained.

He added that the alternative would be letting CBP and nonprofit facilities hit capacity, overflow and release migrants 'in the streets.'

'Of course we couldn't deal with that as a city, I think that would be irresponsible on our behalf to allow that,' the local leader said. 'So we had no other choice but to group these migrants - and we can't force them, but I can assure you all of them want to get their destinations as quickly as possible - so they take these buses.'

Like other local Texas officials, Saenz said it was up to Washington to solve the problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fKUt1_0bMgEfJH00
A new report says encounters at the border reached 210,000 in July alone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r7mZb_0bMgEfJH00
The new reported numbers come after record increases in border encounters in the months since Biden took office

'It's a humongous task at this point, but if anyone can do it, it's really the federal government. I mean they've got resources,' he said.

Projected figures for July show a record 210,000 migrant encounters with Border Patrol - up from 188,000 in June.

In addition to problems caused by overcrowding officials also about migrants testing positive for COVID being released into the interior as the Delta variant continues to wreak havoc and send the US back to coronavirus infection numbers not seen since before the wide availability of vaccines.

McAllen, Texas Mayor Javier Villalobos said last week that of 1,800 migrants coming to his city daily, 15 percent are COVID-positive.

Critics of the Biden White House blame the administration's weaker enforcement of Title 42 compared to Donald Trump for the number of migrants infected with the virus arriving within the US.

Title 42 was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to allow border officials to turn asylum-seekers away upon arrival in a bid to manage surging COVID cases.

Customs and Border Patrol has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Comments / 3

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

229K+
Followers
86K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pete Saenz
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Busing#Laredo#Humanitarian Crisis#White House#Cbp#Covid#Customs And Border Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Here’s What Migrants Say About Why They’re Coming To The U.S. Now

Some migrants who spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation said they left their homes because of death threats and natural disasters that destroyed their livelihood. “The truth is what motivated us to leave was the lack of safety and the economy was very bad,” Javier told the DCNF. He added that he wasn’t motivated by President Joe Biden’s election, but is “looking for more safety for our kids. We want the best for our kids.”
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Houston GOP Leader Dies Of Covid-19 After Refusing Vaccine

We all know that many people support Republicans in the great state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have some extremely sad news to report. A Houston-area Republican leader has passed away at the age of 45. Named as Scott Apley, he was a precinct chair for the organization and State Republican Executive Committee. Apley was also a member of the Dickinson city council who was respected amongst his peers and colleagues. He died at the age of 45. In a recent statement, the chairman for the Galveston County organization said:
Texas Statesandiegouniontribune.com

After crossing the border in Texas, migrants are flown to San Diego. Then expelled to Mexico — again.

In the middle of the tarmac at San Diego International Airport, dozens of parents slowly climbed down from a plane, many of them with children in their arms. Rather than join passengers from other flights in the terminal, they were loaded onto white prison buses. Some of the small children gripped the bars across the windows and pressed their faces to the glass.
La Joya, TXtennesseestar.com

Migrants Who Entered the U.S. Illegally Say Crossing Legally Is Only for ‘Privileged People’

MCALLEN, Texas — Migrants who illegally crossed the border into the U.S. said immigrating legally is only an option for privileged people. “We all don’t have the same capacity or the same opportunity,” a Honduran man who had just crossed into the U.S. illegally with a group into La Joya, Texas, told the Daily Caller News Foundation Saturday night. “Only privileged people can cross legally.”
Texas Statetexasbreaking.com

Texas, Missouri Win Remain-In-Mexico Court Ruling Against Biden Administration

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to “enforce and implement” the Remain-in-Mexico policy from the Trump era in response to a lawsuit filed by Texas and Missouri, claiming that the administration’s attempt to terminate the policy was illegal and harmful. The policy was formally ended by the administration...
Texas Statecrossroadstoday.com

Texas federal judge orders Biden administration

(CNN) — A federal judge in Texas has ordered the Biden administration to revive a Trump-era border policy that required migrants to stay in Mexico until their US immigration court date. Shortly after President Joe Biden took office, he ended the policy known as “remain in Mexico” that resulted in...
Phoenix, AZfox10phoenix.com

Ducey calls for Mayorkas' resignation after leaked border crisis audio

PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is calling on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign following leaked audio that showed the Biden administration official admitting the border crisis is "unsustainable." "We can't have a defeatist fighting for our nation's border security. It's time for Sec. Mayorkas to...

Comments / 3

Community Policy