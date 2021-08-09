Cancel
Netflix's Wednesday Addams Series Just Found Its Perfect Morticia and Gomez

By Alyssa Ray
Cover picture for the articleWatch: "The Addams Family" 28 Years Later: E! News Rewind. This casting news will make you want to dance the Mamushka!. On Monday, Aug. 9, Netflix revealed the actors who will be stepping into Morticia and Gomez Addams' macabre shoes for the highly anticipated Wednesday series: Oscar-winner Catherine Zeta-Jones and Narcos actor Luis Guzmán join the cast as the passionate parents of the death-obsessed titular character, played by Jenna Ortega.

