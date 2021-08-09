Research Finds New Dads Also Struggle With Depression Symptoms

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s been a lot of focus recently on postpartum depression , increased screening and better treatment for new mothers. But new research finds that it isn’t just mothers whose mental health is impacted.

CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reports there’s also a need for attention on the mental health of new dads.

Stephen Hasson loves being a dad to 10-month-old Max. But it hasn’t been easy. Max was born very premature.

“Max was in the NICU for 97 days,” Hasson said.

It was months of stress and worry that, only later Hasson realized, led to depression .

“I had to be strong for my wife and for Max. The real emotional toll didn’t really hit me until we got home,” he said. “Having feelings of regret. ‘Why did I have this child?’ ‘I can’t do this.'”

Turns out this is not uncommon.

Northwestern University researchers screened parents during their newborn’s NICU stay and up to a month after discharge. Thirty-three percent of mothers and 17% of fathers had depression symptoms.

While mothers improved once their babies were home, dads were still experiencing symptoms.

“It’s possible that dads’ depressive symptoms persisted because we really don’t talk about it much,” said Dr. Craig Garfield, a pediatrician at Lurie Children’s Hospital. “Or even acknowledge the fact that they also might be experiencing some trauma and anxiety and depression in this big shift to suddenly having a premature baby.”

Dr. Garfield, the study’s author, said dads should be screened for signs of depression – such as trouble sleeping or increased anger – and they shouldn’t be afraid to talk to their partner or a professional.

“There’s a significant number of fathers out there who do need help, and when you help that father, you actually end up helping that baby and that mother as well,” Dr. Garfield said.

Max is now a happy and healthy baby. Hasson credits his family and his therapist for helping him.

Dr. Gomez added, on a personal note, his now-adult daughter was born almost two months premature and spent a month in the NICU. Only now, decades later, did he realize he likely suffered some signs of depression.

A big step in overcoming depression, he said, would’ve been opening up and talking about it.