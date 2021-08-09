Detroit Lions to sign Nickell Robey-Coleman

The Detroit Lions are expected to sign cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to a contract, NFL Network reported Monday.

Robey-Coleman, 29, worked out with the Lions on Monday.

He recorded 44 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 15 games (seven starts) last season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Robey-Coleman has collected 334 tackles, six interceptions and five sacks in 126 career games (30 starts) with the Buffalo Bills (2013-16), Los Angeles Rams (2017-19) and Eagles (2020). He entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of USC in 2013.

Robey-Coleman, however, likely is best known for his role in the controversial hit to New Orleans wide receiver Tommylee Lewis late in regulation of the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. He was not whistled for a penalty, however.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: