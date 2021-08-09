Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Zach Wilson struggles: 3 reasons the New York Jets shouldn’t panic

By Vincent Frank
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=392pEf_0bMgE6hD00

Rookie No. 2 pick Zach Wilson will be the New York Jets’ starting quarterback when they open the season against the Carolina Panthers on September 12 . There’s really no competition for the starting job.

Despite this, the BYU product has had his fair share of struggles during training camp. It’s been a hot-button topic for first-year head coach Robert Saleh and Co.

“There’s a reason why being a rookie is hard in this league,” Saleh told reporters on Monday, via NFL Media . “There was a Hall of Famer yesterday that was inducted that had a 71 quarterback rating his rookie year. It’s not easy to play quarterback in this league as a rookie, especially quarterback. But it is going to get worse before it gets better.”

As for Wilson, the young quarterback fully understands that he has struggled during the summer. That came to light after he completed just 11-of-24 passes in a scrimmage over the weekend.

“Not great,” Wilson said . “I have high expectations for myself and this offense. I have to lead the guys and I have to make better decisions. That’s why this isn’t Game 1; that’s why we’re doing this. I understand that. Of course I’m going to be frustrated with myself, but I’m going back to the film room and find out what I can learn.”

While these struggles have to be seen as alarming, there’s no reason for the Jets and their fans to panic. Here’s why.

Rookie quarterbacks struggle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RN1OQ_0bMgE6hD00
Peyton Manning was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Manning was presented by father Archie Manning. (Scott Heckel/Canton Repository via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

As Saleh noted, recently-inducted Hall of Famer Peyton Manning was pretty darn terrible during his rookie season. The five-time NFL MVP threw 26 touchdowns against a league-high 28 interceptions in his first foray into professional action back in 1998.

Click here to see where the Jets stand in our most-recent NFL power rankings

This story has been repeated over and over again. Future Hall of Famer Drew Brees tossed 29 touchdowns against 31 interceptions in his first 27 career starts. And the list goes on. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with early-career struggles. The more New York’s brass points this out to Zach Wilson, the better.

Zach Wilson can’t be compared to other rookie quarterbacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=171mlF_0bMgE6hD00
Jul 31, 2021; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback coach Rob Calabrese pats quarterback Zach Wilson (2) on the helmet in front of quarterback James Morgan (4) during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Obviously, Wilson will be compared to his 2021 NFL Draft classmates throughout his career. Primarily, Jacksonville Jaguars No 1 pick Trevor Lawrence and the third overall selection, San Francisco 49ers signal caller Trey Lance .

That’s all fine and dandy. It’s part of the game. With that said, rookie quarterbacks find themselves in different situations.

In particular, Lance is playing with one of the most-skilled offenses in the NFL. It’s no surprise that he’s showing out in training camp for the 49ers . Simply put, they have much better skill-position players around the young quarterback. Even if Lance were to beat out Jimmy Garoppolo and perform well as a rookie, that wouldn’t be a clear indication that his career will end up being better than what we see from Wilson in New York.

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets are at the initial stages of a rebuild

This somewhat covers the previous point. Saleh took over a two-win Jets team from the disaster that was Adam Gase. General manager Joe Douglas is relatively new on the job, and continues to build the team to his liking.

Related: New York Jets 2021 preview and predictions

In reality, the 2021 season is the initial stage of the Jets’ rebuild. Sure they’ve added some talent to the mix via both free agency and the NFL Draft. But this roster is nowhere near ready to contend. The goal will be to see progression from Zach Wilson as his rookie season continues. A summer of struggles does absolutely nothing to change this.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Nfl Mvp#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Byu#Nfl Media#11 Of 24#Canton Repository#Imagn Content Services#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
New York Jets
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLLeader-Telegram

Zach Wilson struggles in Jets’ opening scrimmage, defense dominates

The energy was there and the excitement was present, as it was the first time the Jets practiced in MetLife Stadium in front of the fans this offseason. The evening felt as close to an actual football game as Gang Green could get. It was time for the offensive fireworks,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Jets: Zach Wilson's 'not great' performance is not a cause for concern

The NY Jets held their annual Green and White scrimmage on Saturday. And for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, it was the biggest stage of his brief NFL career. Fans packed the stands in MetLife Stadium hoping to see their rookie sensation dazzle and excite. But when the night came to an end, those in attendance couldn't help but feel a little disappointed.
NFLCBS Sports

Jets' Zach Wilson: Off in Green and White practice

Wilson struggled in the Jets' first practice at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, throwing two interceptions without a touchdown, Steve Serby of the New York Post reports. While Wilson failed to lead the offense into the end zone and was nearly picked off a third time, backups Mike White and James Morgan combined to throw three touchdowns. Reports about his play have been positive up to this point, so chalk this effort up to some rookie nerves as the second overall pick finally met Gang Green nation. Wilson remains the favorite to open the season as New York's starter under center.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

National media already making excuses for Jets’ QB Zach Wilson?

In an article in nj.com Monday, ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky said the expectations about Jets’ quarterback (QB) Zach Wilson are “unrealistically high.”. Is this member of the national media already attempting to “insulate” Wilson with built-in excuses?. Leading up to the draft, I stated Wilson is a third round...
NFLwmleader.com

Zach Wilson, Elijah Moore building rapport at Jets training camp

Observations from Jets training camp on Tuesday. Rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore continues to build chemistry with first-round pick Zach Wilson. The QB under-threw Moore during a one-on-one drill before going back to him a few plays later and finding him on a similar route. “He comes back and I said ‘I have to get that out there for you.’ And he’s like, ‘Let’s get it again.’ And I was like, ‘Yep, let’s get it again!’ That’s what practice is for,” Wilson said.
NFLsemoball.com

Zach Wilson shaky, 'not great' in Jets' stadium scrimmage

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) -- Zach Wilson was blunt, refusing to sugarcoat his performance in the New York Jets' scrimmage. "Yeah, not great," the rookie quarterback acknowledged Saturday night after a shaky practice that included two interceptions in his first appearance at MetLife Stadium. "I have high expectations for myself...
NFLNFL

Signs of hope for new-look Jets as Zach Wilson era begins

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- When the football was at its peak and the coverage had broken down and all that stood between Zach Wilson, Elijah Moore and early training camp glory was blue sky and soft hands, you could hear the intake of breath from the more than 1,000 Jets fans watching.
NFLallfans.co

The ‘craziest part’ about Tom Brady, per Jets rookie Zach Wilson

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has pronounced Tampa Bay Buccaneers alpha dog Tom Brady as the greatest player in NFL history. But for Wilson, that’s not the biggest thing about the GOAT. The Jets neophyte said he has a more personal connection with Brady. Because incidentally, they share...
NFLPosted by
104.5 The Team

Training Camp Doesn’t Matter for Zach Wilson

Until we see Jets’ Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in game action, I don’t care what happens in training camp because it simply does not matter. As long as Wilson is picking up the system it does not matter if he’s flawless with every throw in practice. The Jets as a team is a work in progress, so let’s not over analyze Wilson in training camp. None of it matters until he plays in a live game against another NFL opponent. The report card is pretty good on Wilson in the preseason, but I won’t get caught up in the hype until he scrambles away from pressure in a preseason game or in week one, and makes a great throw or leads the Jets on a touchdown drive and completes a touchdown pass. It’s way too early to predict what kind of a season Wilson is going to have, but there is no way of knowing an answer based on training camp.
NFLCBS Sports

Jets' Zach Wilson: Playing two series Saturday

Wilson will play two series during Saturday's preseason opener against the Giants, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Wilson will make his preseason debut Saturday, but with Giants coach Joe Judge having said that he will handle the first preseason game the way teams used to handle the last one, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Wilson may be facing backups in the opposing defense. Reports surrounding the rookie No. 2 overall pick's performance in camp have been mostly positive to date, though he did struggle in front of fans last Sunday, throwing two interceptions without a touchdown.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Zach Wilson Has Honest Admission About His Play At Jets Practice

No. 2 pick Zach Wilson is the overwhelmingly likely starter for a New York Jets team without depth behind him. It sounds like he may need to ramp up his play, or the Jets could be in a precarious position. While rookies like Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance, and Justin Fields have turned heads at practice, Wilson admits that his play hasn’t been up to par.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Jets: Shaun King does not believe in Zach Wilson

As the NY Jets prepare for the new season ahead, all eyes will be on rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. It might feel like déjà vu as it wasn't all that long ago that the Jets were right in this current situation with former quarterback Sam Darnold. With a new quarterback in town, a new coaching regime, and hopes that they can bounce back after a disastrous 2-14 season in 2020, all eyes will undoubtedly be on Wilson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy