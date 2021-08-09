Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

St. Louis Cardinals place Kwang Hyun Kim on 10-day IL

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tq0Pc_0bMgE0Or00

The St. Louis Cardinals placed left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim on the 10-day injured list Monday with left elbow inflammation.

The move is retroactive to Sunday for Kim, who is making his third trip to the injured list this season. His previous two stints were due to back-related issues.

The Cardinals also activated right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon from the 10-day IL. He had been sidelined with a right shoulder injury.

Kim, 33, is 6-6 with a 3.36 ERA in 19 starts this season. He owns a 9-6 record with a 2.84 ERA in 27 career games (26 starts) since debuting with the Cardinals in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDsYw_0bMgE0Or00 Also Read:
MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Ponce de Leon, 29, is 1-1 with two saves and a 7.03 ERA in 17 appearances (two starts) this season. He last pitched for the Cardinals on June 22. He sports a 3-8 mark with three saves and a 4.35 ERA in 50 career games (22 starts) with St. Louis since 2018.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Cardinals#Era#Il Arizona Diamondbacks#Josh Reddick#White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: The Paul DeJong dilemma

Although he has a team-friendly contract, St Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is quite possibly playing his way out of the team’s future plans. Should the Cardinals explore upgrades at the shortstop position?. Flashback to 2019, and you’ll see a potential franchise cornerstone player named Paul DeJong making his first...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Adam Wainwright and the identity of the St. Louis Cardinals

The St Louis Cardinals have struggled on the mound this year, and in turn, they’ve struggled to keep up in the playoff race. Plenty of ink has been spilled about the St. Louis Cardinals amidst a disappointing and extremely tough season. Although they are still alive in the playoff race, the odds are stacked against them returning to October. While there have been many struggles this season, it’s been hard to pinpoint the exact reason why this talented ballclub has failed to produce. On Wednesday night, however, Adam Wainwright gave us the performance of the season and showed us the pathway for the Cardinals to return to their high standards of excellence.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Four predictions for the rest of 2021

The St. Louis Cardinals’ season has not gone how fans envisioned. But here are a few predictions for the rest of the regular season. Though the St. Louis Cardinals continue to hang out in the .500 neighborhood with playoff odds basically at a similar level – in other words, roughly 0.5% – there still are many reasons to follow the team over the last several weeks of this campaign.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Are the St. Louis Cardinals back in playoff contention?

The St. Louis Cardinals have played much better baseball in the last few weeks. Are the playoffs suddenly within reach or is the success a mirage caused by lackluster opponents?. The St. Louis Cardinals have been mired in mediocrity for most of the 2021 season. Their roster is filled with...
MLBallfans.co

Grading the St. Louis Cardinals’ trade deadline moves

The St Louis Cardinals made two moves at the deadline, acquiring J.A. Happ and Jon Lester, and the general feeling is both were incredibly underwhelming. When the St. Louis Cardinals acquired Jon Lester and J.A. Happ, two veteran left-handed pitchers, at the trade deadline, the immediate reaction was sheer confusion. Why would they want two veterans in the back nine of their careers when they are unlikely to compete in the National League Central since they enter Monday 9.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers?
MLBbizjournals

St. Louis Cardinals release schedule for 2022 season

While the 2021 St. Louis Cardinals are still fighting to make their way back into a playoff spot, the schedule the 2022 team will be facing is out for fans to see. The team released its 2022 schedule on Wednesday. Here are some highlights. The Cardinals' 2022 home opener is...
MLBtonyspicks.com

St Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates 8/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The St. Louis Cardinals (55-56) will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-71) in Game 1 of a three-game competition at PNC Park Stadium in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 7:05 PM ET. St. Louis failed to complete a series sweep after losing the final match of a series to the Kansas City Royals over the weekend. The Cardinals secured the first two installments of a three-game series with a 4-2 victory in the opener and limited the scoring of the Royals to just two runs in a 5-2 triumph on Saturday. However, St. Louis just scored three runs in the 8th frame to tie the score at 5-5 in the final round and failed to score in the final inning for a one-run defeat at 5-6 on Sunday. Starter Jon Lester struggled in his start for 5.0 innings after allowing five earned runs on six hits with two walks granted and struck out two batters in picking up the loss. Right Fielder Dylan Carlson led the offense for the Cardinals with one run, two hits, and two RBIs in the losing effort.
MLBchatsports.com

A look at the St. Louis Cardinals’ dwindling postseason chances

Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on from third base against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on July 07, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) The St Louis Cardinals entered the season with World Series aspirations. Instead, their season looks about...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Teammates raving about Jack Flaherty

The St Louis Cardinals have clearly missed Jack Flaherty since he went on the IL. On Friday, in his first start back, he showed just went they’ve missed. On Friday night, a moment the St. Louis Cardinals have waited over two months for finally became reality. Jack Flaherty returned to the mound.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Digging into the history of Cardinals GMs

A new program created by Cole Stauss makes analyzing trades easy. Let’s look into the St. Louis Cardinals’ past and see how the general managers fared. There are few things more enticing in baseball than seeing teams pull off blockbuster trades and looking years later at how those trades panned out. Lately, St. Louis Cardinals fans have been watching in agony as their former players have found success with other teams. This program can determine how much WAR was gained and lost with each trade. It goes back to 1954, so let’s see how the front office has done since then.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols sparks speculation with quote about Angels

Albert Pujols faced the Los Angeles Angels as an opponent for the first time since leaving the organization in a three-game series this weekend. There didn’t appear to be any hard feelings, but the veteran first baseman still raised some eyebrows with something he said after Sunday’s game. Pujols’ Dodgers...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

ESPN anchor accidentally drops n-bomb instead of saying ‘dinger’

The MLB made some bad headlines after the Colorado Rockies game against the Miami Marlins on Sunday was overshadowed by what seemed to be an unfortunate incident regarding one of the fans. It appeared that he dropped the n-bomb. On Monday, reports came that he was actually screaming ‘Dinger’, the name of the Rockies mascot.
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

WR Larry Fitzgerald heading back to Cardinals?

Nothing has officially changed as it pertains to the future of 11-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. The veteran who turns 38 years old at the end of this month remains a free agent but, by all accounts, is welcome to re-sign with the Arizona Cardinals at any point assuming he wants to pursue winning a Super Bowl ring one last time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy