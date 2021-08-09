Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan police cuff Black real estate agent, client at home

By Associated Press
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h3M9k_0bMgDBzO00

Police in west Michigan handcuffed a real estate agent, his client and that man's 15-year-old son after a neighbor wrongly reported that the three Black people were breaking into a home.

The agent, Eric Brown, told WOOD-TV that the Aug. 1 police response, including two out of five officers who drew their guns, felt aggressive and "threw me back." The Wyoming Police Department defended the officers' actions and said they followed protocol for responding to a reported home invasion.

A police statement said another Black man with a similar car to the real estate agent's vehicle was arrested after he went into the house in the Grand Rapids suburb without permission on July 24.

Comments / 0

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
Wyoming, MI
Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Wyoming, MI
State
Wyoming State
Wyoming, MI
Crime & Safety
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Society
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Real Estate Brokerage#West Michigan#Police#Guns#Racial Injustice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy