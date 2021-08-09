Healthcare Hero killed in wrong-way driver crash

Family and friends mourning the loss of a 25-year-old after police say she and a friend were hit and killed by a wrong-way driver. It happened off I-35 and Eisenhauer Rd. at around 2:30 Saturday morning.

Police say the driver of the other truck, 58 year-old Ricardo Rodriguez, was able to travel more than 18 miles across town before hitting the women.

San Antonio Police said 25-year-old Daniela Lute and 26-year-old Diana Rubio died on impact.

On Monday, Lute's family and friends gathered in her apartment. Her loved ones talking in soft voices, remembering Lute.

"The most amazing human being that you could have ever met," her mother, Michelle Taylor, said.

Her father, Phillip Lute, said his daughter didn't need direction. Her parents say Lute was loving, hardworking, determined, and pushed for what’s right.

"A true angel and a light in all of our lives," Phillip said. "She was a precious, wonderful, beautiful soul."

Her parents say Lute knew at a young age she wanted to be a nurse.

Devoting her life to helping others, she worked for Methodist Hospital for three years, and was in the process of going back to school for her Masters to be a nurse practitioner to work in geriatrics.

"During all this, she's still devoted her life to. Just do whatever she can for us, for her friends," Taylor said.

On Saturday, Lute and her friend 26-year-old Diana Rubio were killed.

San Antonio police are charging 58-year-old Ricardo Rodriguez with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after police say he crashed into them, driving the wrong way.

"She was my only child. I lost the only child," Taylor said.

Her parents say, there is no justice for what happened. They are now unable to see their daughter grow older, and accomplish her goals.

"Justice would be that she's still alive and here with us," Taylor and Phillip said.

They urge anyone listening to make the right decision, and make a plan instead of drinking and driving.

"He didn't just destroyed one life, he destroyed it, destroyed two lives," Taylor said. "I don't he gets to live, he gets to go home to his family. Maybe one day, maybe not. I don't know."

Her parents say they’re grateful for the kindness they’ve received. A GoFundMe for the family has already raised more than 15 thousand dollars.

"The messages have been. Kind of saving my sanity," Taylor said.

They want others to remember their daughter’s legacy as one of strength, inspiration, and love--as her family works to create change for the world, her parents say lost an angel much too soon.

"We start speaking for them and we started making changes, a radical, drastic, immediate changes. And not just speaking, but seeing the changes come to fruition," Phillip said.

The following is a statement from Jeff Wilson, CEO of Methodist Hospital, Specialty and Transplant:

“Dani was a treasured member of our team who was recently promoted to a leadership role. She was a preceptor, teaching new RNs how to provide exceptional care to our patients. She always was willing to step in and help her fellow nurses. She will be greatly missed and remembered by her co-workers for her bubbly personality and kind heart”.