Shelby County, AL

Oak Mountain State Park growing by 1,611 acres with acquisition

By Staff
Birmingham Business Journal
Birmingham Business Journal
 6 days ago
More than 1,600 acres of land will be added to Oak Mountain State Park. According to the Shelby County Reporter, Alabama Forever Wild's board of trustees approved the 1,611-acre land acquisition Aug. 5. The acquisition from EBSCO was due to the information services company nominating the Forever Wild Land Trust...

Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham, AL
The Birmingham Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

