San Luis Obispo, CA

Highway 101 resurfacing project to begin north of Cuesta Grade in San Luis Obispo

By Julia Nguyen
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Caltrans will begin a resurfacing project on Highway 101 north of the Cuesta Grade starting August 10.

The project will resurface the Highway roads from north of the Cuesta Grade to south of Santa Barbara Road in San Luis Obispo.

Caltrans says the project will improve the surface of the highway ensuring a smooth ride for everyone.

The work will be during the overnight hours each week from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The Highway lanes will be closed in both directions Sunday night through Friday morning.

Caltrans says the delays should not exceed 10 minutes.

Papich Construction of Grover Beach will be the contractor for this project.

The resurfacing project is expected to be completed by October 2021.

