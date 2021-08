(CBSLA)- After a 7-9 season in 2020, the Chargers are hoping to make a step back towards the playoffs in 2021 with new head coach Brandon Staley. The first step in that journey is a slate of three preseason games that begins with a matchup against the crosstown rival Rams on August 14. For fans unable to make it to a television for the game, CBS 2 has you covered as the live streaming home of each of the three preseason matchups.