Netflix puts out its largest reality show casting call to date

By Meara Isenberg
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHours of pandemic-induced reality TV show binging have prepared me for this moment, and it's finally here. Netflix announced its largest reality show casting call to date on Monday, letting those 18 and older from the US, Canada, UK or Ireland take their shot at reality fame by submitting a short video for the shows Nailed It, Love Is Blind, The Circle, Floor is Lava, Too Hot to Handle, Queer Eye, Dream Home Makeover and more.

#Reality Tv#Netflix Series#Floor#Dream Home Makeover#Get Organized#The Home Edit#Roaring Twenties
