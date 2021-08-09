Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harlingen, TX

Emergency SNAP benefits extended for August

KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing additional funding for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for August. According to a press release from Governor Greg Abbott, the funding consists of approximately $267 million as the state continues its response to the...

www.valleycentral.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harlingen, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Harlingen, TX
Health
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Benefits#Medicaid#Nutrition#Smartphone App#Hhsc#Texans#Yourtexasbenefits Com#Texas Benefits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
U.S. PoliticsNevada Appeal

Extended federal unemployment benefits end Sept. 4

The federal extended unemployment benefits programs that have provided extra cash to the jobless throughout the pandemic will end at midnight Sept. 4. That includes the program providing an added $300 a week on top of any other benefits a claimant receives. In addition, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that has been paying claimants not eligible for regular unemployment check, the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program and State Extended Benefits programs will end on that date.
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

Federal Emergency Funding is Good News for Maine SNAP Recipients

People receiving SNAP benefits will continue to get the maximum allotment through August, thanks to federal emergency funding. When Governor Janet Mills ended the state of Civil Emergency on June 30th, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services issued a Public Health Emergency declaration that allows the state to take advantage of Federal funding for COVID-19 Emergency Allotments through SNAP. What this means is over $16 million per month in benefit supplements will be distributed to just over 88,000 households. Maine has the option to continue to pursue these additional funds, beyond the end of August.
Texas StateDallas News

Texas hospitals are facing a COVID-19 disaster. Gov. Abbott must act.

Babies hooked to ventilators. Overflow tents pitched outside of hospitals. Parents fretting that sending their kids to school might become an intolerable risk. It’s surreal to write this. Just a few months ago we were celebrating Parkland Hospital’s closing of its COVID-19 intensive care units in Dallas. We noted that Gov. Greg Abbott was right to reopen Texas in the spring, as COVID-19 case numbers slumped and vaccines became widely available in the weeks that followed.
Virginia StateWAVY News 10

Extra SNAP benefits for eligible Virginians coming on Aug. 16

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services has confirmed that eligible SNAP households will receive emergency allotment benefits this month. The benefits will be loaded onto Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards Monday, Aug. 16. This is separate from the additional P-EBT benefit that will be distributed to...
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Gov. Abbott announces actions to slow rising COVID-19 cases

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With Texas having a rise in COVID-19 cases, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a series of actions on Monday to slow down that rise. Along with the Texas Health Services Department using staffing agencies to provide out-of-state medical personnel to help with covid operations at medical facilities, he also sent out a letter to the Texas Hospital Association asking hospitals to voluntarily postpone elective procedures so long as they do not result in death or the worsening of a patient’s condition.
Washington Statestateofreform.com

WA extends emergency order on COVID billing, testing

Washington State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler has extended two emergency orders. His order requiring health insurers to waive copays and deductibles for any consumer requiring testing for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and his order protecting consumers from receiving surprise bills for lab fees related to medically necessary diagnostic testing for COVID-19 are both extended until Sept. 5, 2021.
Food & DrinksUSDA.gov (press release)

You Spoke, We Listened: The Challenges of Purchasing Healthy Food with SNAP Benefits

As directed by Congress in 2018, USDA is re-evaluating the Thrifty Food Plan (TFP)—the estimated cost of an affordable, nutritious diet. The TFP is used to calculate SNAP benefit levels. To complement the re-evaluation efforts and gather insights from those who will be impacted by the result, USDA recently hosted five listening sessions with SNAP participants, researchers, advocates, and others. Here’s some of what we heard:
Bossier Parish, LAKTBS

How to receive emergency broadband benefit

BENTON, LA. - Households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic could find assistance under the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, a temporary relief program administered by the Federal Communications Commission. The Bossier Parish Police Jury has been working to bring broadband to rural areas. If qualified for the...
HealthScranton Times

State should extend opioid emergency

Months after a majority of voters in the May primary election approved a referendum to limit the governor’s ability to declare and manage emergencies, state legislators who sought the change have an early opportunity to prove that they are up to the job. Republican lawmakers passed the referendum because they...
Agricultureallongeorgia.com

USDA Re-evaluates Thrifty Food Plan, Updates SNAP Benefits

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today released a re-evaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan, used to calculate Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. As a result, the average SNAP benefit – excluding additional funds provided as part of pandemic relief – will increase for Fiscal Year 2022 beginning on October 1, 2021.
Sierra County, CAsierracountyprospect.org

Emergency Health Order 8/13/21

Sierra County Public Health Officer Issues Health Order Requiring Masks Indoors Starting August 16, 2021. Loyalton, CA – August 13, 2021: Effective Monday, August 16, face coverings will be required for everyone in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status in Sierra County. As a result of rapidly increasing case rates within the county, local and regional testing positivity rates, and number of COVID- 19 positive patients in hospitals, additional layers of protection are needed to slow the spread of COVID- 19 amidst a fourth surge. Since indoor spaces increase risk for spread there needs to be an extra layer of protection to provide to people who are both unable to get vaccinated or are more vulnerable to infection. Wearing a face covering in indoor public spaces reduces both the risk of getting and transmitting COVID-19 and does not limit business occupancy or operations.
Cameron County, TXKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Cameron County to open regional infusion center

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Regional Infusion Center is scheduled to open Saturday, August 14, 2021, soon to serve the Cameron County region. Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino announced the opening of the center in a press release. The Regional Infusion Center will be located within the city of Harlingen...
Colorado Statethe-journal.com

Colorado re-enacts mask mandate for nursing homes, regardless of vaccination status

Colorado health officials Tuesday night reinstated a mask mandate for everyone who enters a nursing home, regardless of their vaccination status. The restriction, while subtle and affecting only a limited number of people, is another hint at the worsening coronavirus situation in Colorado and across the country, driven by spread of the more contagious delta variant.
Harrisburg, PALockhaven Express

Wolf wants lawmakers to extend opioid emergency declaration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The governor of Pennsylvania is asking state lawmakers to return to Harrisburg within a month to extend a statewide disaster emergency intended to help stem the commonwealth’s opioid addiction crisis. In a letter to the General Assembly, Tom Wolf said he plans an Aug. 5 renewal...

Comments / 2

Community Policy