I’ve heard from too many boneheads on YouTube about how Eichel should just get the operation he wants on his own. how would that play out??? I’m under the impression that it completely voids his contract, and goes against the CBA and players association. I’ve spent 10 years in upper management in a unionized environment. This leads me to believe, if he just went ahead and had the surgery done, went into business for himself. He would no longer be represented by the union. I’m my head……..it means he never plays another NHL game again.