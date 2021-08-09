Cancel
North Carolina sports gambling bill clears another committee

By BRYAN ANDERSON, Associated Press/Report for America
RALEIGH, N.C. — Legislation to license and tax sports betting in North Carolina cleared another state Senate committee on Monday. The proposal has drawn support from many Democrats and Republicans, overcoming concerns from others that the measure will increase the number of residents addicted to gambling. Approved by the finance committee last week, the bill still must clear two more Senate panels before heading to the floor for a full vote.

