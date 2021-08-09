Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Weekend on the Road
This past weekend all three Kansas City teams took to the road for their games. Only Sporting Kansas City came away with a point, earning a 0-0 draw on the road with the Colorado Rapids. Sporting KC II and KCNWSL were both in Louisville for games against Louisville City and Racing Louisville. The two teams were outscored 7-2 (4-1 and 3-1) in a pair of losses on Saturday and Sunday. Here are the stats and milestones from those games.www.thebluetestament.com
