There’s no telling how or when Frank Ocean might return to the limelight. It’s been nearly a year and a half since he released a pair of songs, “Dear April” and “Cayendo,” and remixes for each, which would have suggested the beginning of an album rollout had it involved an artist more prone to convention. Two years have elapsed since Ocean last spoke to the press and four since he’s performed in front of a live audience. When he last released a full-length project, Blonde, it was way back in August 2016 and just a day after he’d released another, Endless, which deftly concluded his contract with Def Jam and allowed him to move forward as an independent act.