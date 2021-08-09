Biden Administration Will Not Extend Student Loan Repayment Moratorium Beyond January 2022
The Department of Education has indicated that this pandemic reprieve, ending on January 31, 2022, will be the last extension of its kind. On Friday, the Biden administration extended the federal student loan payment moratorium until January 31, 2022, which originally had been slated to expire on September 30, 2021. The Department of Education has indicated that this pandemic reprieve will be the last extension of its kind.www.essence.com
Comments / 1