Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Biden Administration Will Not Extend Student Loan Repayment Moratorium Beyond January 2022

By Rayna Reid
Essence
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Education has indicated that this pandemic reprieve, ending on January 31, 2022, will be the last extension of its kind. On Friday, the Biden administration extended the federal student loan payment moratorium until January 31, 2022, which originally had been slated to expire on September 30, 2021. The Department of Education has indicated that this pandemic reprieve will be the last extension of its kind.

www.essence.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betsy Devos
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Ayanna Pressley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Loans#Student Debt#Economy#Sec#Americans#Politico#The Washington Post#The Democratic Party#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Vermont StateNEWS10 ABC

Prepare now for restarting student loan payments, Vermont expert says

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WFFF) — The Biden Administration has extended a moratorium on federal student loan payments through January, allowing for borrowers to prepare, according to the Department of Education. But how should they?. Scott Giles, president of the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC), said borrowers will want to get a...
CollegesRoanoke Times

Lindholm: Forgiving student loans

During the 2020 presidential election campaign, Joe Biden promised to forgive up to $10,000 in federal loans per student. He won the election and became president Jan. 20. Six months have gone by, and there has been no student loan forgiveness. Administration officials are apparently divided as to whether or...
EducationInvestopedia

Student Loan Debt by Race

Although high outstanding student loan debt has been a problem for years, it wasn't until relatively recently that the idea of simply annulling that debt began to garner mainstream support.﻿﻿ Searches for "student loan forgiveness" and "student loan cancellation" have spiked since the beginning of 2021, and it's easy to understand why.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ Americans collectively owe $1.7 trillion in student loan debt, an amount larger than the gross domestic product (GDP) of nearly every country on Earth.﻿﻿
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Progressives turn up heat on Biden over student loans

Progressives who have spent months pushing President Biden to cancel billions of dollars in student debt are now targeting the end of a federal pause on loan payments as a deadline for White House action. Biden on Friday extended a freeze on student loan bills until Jan. 31 but said...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Unlike free college, discharging student loans in bankruptcy is a great idea

Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) recently introduced a bipartisan bill aimed at restoring the way that student loans are handled in bankruptcy. In contrast to other recent proposals, such as free college and a student loan jubilee, this legislation isn’t a flashy proposition — it’s a great idea, one that enjoys support from both sides of the aisle among policymakers and some experts.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
POTUSNew York Post

Biden open to extending federal unemployment bump amid labor shortage

President Biden is open to extending a $300 weekly unemployment insurance supplement that businesses say caused a labor shortage, but he hasn’t yet made up his mind, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. The supplement, set to expire the first week of September, has given low-wage workers a...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

AOC urges Biden to use executive order to extend eviction moratorium

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is calling on the White House to “get its act together” and extend the eviction moratorium — suggesting that President Biden could prolong the ban using an executive order — despite the Supreme Court’s ruling that it would require legislation from Congress. “So the message of the...
Educationfox10phoenix.com

Biden administration has canceled $1.5B in student loan debt so far: Who could benefit next

President Joe Biden campaigned on canceling $10,000 worth of student loan debt for most borrowers, but just a fraction of Americans with college debt have qualified for debt relief so far. While widespread cancellation may still be out of reach, thousands of student loan borrowers who were misled about the value of their education have had their student loans forgiven since Biden took office.

Comments / 1

Community Policy