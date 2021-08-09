Missouri 200

The Show Me State joined the Union on August 10, 1821. In a place defined by rivers, the best way to celebrate a bicentennial might just be from the water. The dark clouds chased us. They gained on us, minute by minute, as we paddled down the Missouri River, following the slim serpentine channel in the wide river as best we could as we tried to outrun the storm behind us. As ominous as the clouds looked, the rain remained within them, their lightning and thunder bottled up. Until, finally, like an impatient driver laying on his horn behind a slow car, those dark clouds announced their presence with an angry clap.