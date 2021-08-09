Cancel
Tennis

Novak Djokovic withdraws from Western & Southern Open

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 6 days ago
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Federer withdrew from the Western & Southern Open last week.

Djokovic won the first three Grand Slam events of the season and was hoping to accomplish a "Golden Slam" that included winning Olympic gold. However, he failed to medal in Tokyo but can still complete the traditional Slam by hoisting the U.S. Open trophy next month.

Djokovic was set to enter next week as the reigning Western & Southern Open champion. He has 20 career Grand Slam titles on his resume and is tied with the previously mentioned Federer and Rafael Nadal for the men's all-time record in that category.

The main draw for the Western & Southern Open will be announced this coming Friday, and men's main-draw action begins on Sunday.

