QB Zach Wilson Connects with the TEs in Red Zone; CB Brandin Echols Gets a Shot with the Ones; OL Alijah Vera-Tucker Is Day-to-Day by Eric Allen & Ethan Greenberg. Jets head coach Robert Saleh has already said QB Zach Wilson has the "inside lane" on the starting job and WR Elijah Moore continues to dazzle onlookers with his daily output. OL Alijah Vera-Tucker and LB Hamsah Nasirildeen are running with the first team on offense and defense, respectively, while CB Michael Carter II has received a lot of reps with the first-unit defense at nickel. After the Jets' seventh training camp practice, a session that saw rookie CB Brandin Echols get first shot with the ones, Saleh indicated more of that is on the way.