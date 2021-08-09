Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Legendary motorsports broadcaster dies after battle with cancer

By Alex Andrejev
Raleigh News & Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary motorsports broadcaster Bob Jenkins died Monday after a battle with cancer. He was 73. Indianapolis Motor Speedway made the announcement Monday afternoon about the former voice of the Indy 500, who was inducted to the speedway’s hall of fame in 2019. Jenkins attended his first Indy 500 in 1960...

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Jenkins
Person
Al Unser Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Indy 500#Cancer Treatment#Broadcasting#Hall Of Fame#Goodyear#Espn#Speedweek#Abc Sports#Indycar#Versus#Ims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportsspeedwaydigest.com

Statements on Passing of Iconic Motorsports Broadcaster Bob Jenkins

Statements from Roger Penske and Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles on legendary motorsports broadcaster and announcer Bob Jenkins, who died Aug. 9 at 73 after a valiant fight with cancer:. Roger Penske, Chairman, Penske Entertainment Corp. “Bob Jenkins had an incredible passion for racing and his enthusiasm, combined...
MotorsportsGainesville.com

Want synergy? NASCAR Cup Series is on Indy's road course ... and so is IndyCar! | KEN WILLIS

For many reasons, it’s a rotten shame broadcaster Bob Jenkins died this past week at 73. The timing of his death was a cruel tease, because we were just days away from a coming-together that basically symbolized his radio and TV career: The highest levels of NASCAR and IndyCar, sharing a garage roof, sharing a race course, and rubbing elbows at Jenkins’ beloved Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
MotorsportsPosted by
NESN

NASCAR Decides On Punishment For Kyle Busch After Pace Car Incident

Kyle Busch apparently will not be penalized for his actions Sunday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. During caution laps after his early controversial wreck in the Foxwoods 301, Busch multiple times bumped into the rear of the pace car. Competition officials later said the incident would be addressed in Tuesday’s penalty report.
MotorsportsPosted by
The Spun

NASCAR Fans Are Furious With The Sport On Sunday

NASCAR fans – and, presumably, many of the sport’s drivers – do not appear to be happy with the setup on Sunday afternoon. This is a shared race weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. NASCAR is sharing the track this weekend with IndyCar. While drivers are fans of the fraternal aspect...
MotorsportsAOL Corp

NASCAR World Reacts To Today’s Shocking Result

Few Sundays this NASCAR season, if any, have been as shocking as the one we just had. The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 just wrapped up on Sunday evening. Aric Almirola, 37, took home the checkered flag in stunning fashion. Almirola crossed the finish line first in the shortened race, which...
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

Dale Earnhardt Jr thanks NASCAR fanbase for not letting him get fired

Dale Earnhardt Jr spent 19 years in the NASCAR Cup Series. He collected 26 wins along the way but there were a few dry spells along the way. In 2008, Earnhardt Jr made a bold decision to make the move from the team his father built (for him). He asked for painted side-skirts and signed with Hendrick Motorsports, arguably the hottest team in the sport.
Indianapolis, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

4-time Indy 500 champ to join Hall

INDIANAPOLIS – Helio Castroneves celebrated his record-tying fourth Indianapolis 500 victory in May. The rewards are still rolling in. When the popular 46-year-old Brazilian returned to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday, track officials presented him with a bronze brick, and on Friday, he was named as the headliner in a nine-member Motorsports Hall of Fame of America induction class for 2022.
FootballPosted by
95.3 The Bear

Breaking: Legendary Coach Dies

Legendary Hall of Fame Coach Bobby Bowden has died. The former Florida State coach recently announced he had pancreatic cancer. Terry Bowden confirmed the death of his dad. Bowden passed away at home surrounded by family. The 2021 Alabama Football Schedule in Photos. The 10 Greatest Athletes from Alabama.
Indianapolis, INSun-Journal

Cup Series: Allmendinger prevails in crash-filled race at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — AJ Allmendinger screamed in elation after winning Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Just about everyone else left the world-famous speedway frustrated, angry or bewildered by a bizarre Brickyard 200 finish that involved 16 wrecked cars, two red flags, a spin out of the race leader and a penalty all in the final five laps to help Allmendinger reach Victory Lane.
MLBKRON4

Ray Fosse departs from A’s broadcast after revealing he has cancer

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Longtime Oakland Athletics broadcaster Ray Fosse revealed on Thursday that he has been silently battling cancer for the past 16 years. Due to his current medical condition, Fosse said he is stepping away from the A’s effective immediately, to focus on treatment. The A’s released a...
Indianapolis, INAutoweek.com

Gallery: The Madness That Was NASCAR on The Indy Road Course

The first NASCAR Cup Series road course race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was full of drama – for A.J. Allmendinger, who led only the last two laps of overtime to secure his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory Sunday, and for those who fell short of the cherished trophy in an action-packed final few laps.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Jimmie Johnson: “I still am in a big hole”

With the next IndyCar round, the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, being held at a new venue in Nashville, the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda driver was asked if all his rivals’ unfamiliarity there would help to level the playing field for him. “I do feel like it could be helpful...
Indianapolis, IN1075thefan.com

Jake and Mike ook back on the four-time winners of the Indianapolis 500

It’s the final “Beyond the Bricks” for the year, and Jake and Mike look back on the quartet four-time winners of the Indianapolis 500. They discuss and celebrate the thrilling finish from the 2021 Indy 500 when Helio Castroneves captured his fourth victory. Jake and Mike talk about how the fans reacted to Helio’s fourth win and how special the celebration was. The guys talk with the legend Donald Davidson, the Historian Emeritus of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, to continue to discuss four-time winners of the Indianapolis 500. Donald remembers wins from each of the historic four-timers: A.J. Foyt, Al Unser, Rick Mears and Helio Castroneves, and talks about how lucky race fans are to have all four. In the final segment, Donald rejoins us to talk about the relationship between Rick Mears and Helio Castroneves.
Indianapolis, INESPN

Allmendinger captures pole for Xfinity race at Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS --  AJ Allmendinger watched everyone else take their shots at his fast lap Saturday. Then he waited to find out if it would hold up. It did. The longtime Cup driver captured his first Xfinity Series pole of the season by posting a top speed of 97.744 mph on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. Points leader Austin Cindric will start second after going 97.389.

Comments / 0

Community Policy