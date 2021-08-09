Legendary motorsports broadcaster dies after battle with cancer

It’s the final “Beyond the Bricks” for the year, and Jake and Mike look back on the quartet four-time winners of the Indianapolis 500. They discuss and celebrate the thrilling finish from the 2021 Indy 500 when Helio Castroneves captured his fourth victory. Jake and Mike talk about how the fans reacted to Helio’s fourth win and how special the celebration was. The guys talk with the legend Donald Davidson, the Historian Emeritus of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, to continue to discuss four-time winners of the Indianapolis 500. Donald remembers wins from each of the historic four-timers: A.J. Foyt, Al Unser, Rick Mears and Helio Castroneves, and talks about how lucky race fans are to have all four. In the final segment, Donald rejoins us to talk about the relationship between Rick Mears and Helio Castroneves.