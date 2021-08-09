Fully Vaccinated Couple Tests Positive For COVID Days Before Wedding Celebration

WORCESTER (CBS) — A three-year-old boy from Indiana and his family were able to give a special thank you to a young woman from Boston who made a life-saving donation. Little Jacob Parry has been fighting leukemia his entire life and needed a bone marrow transplant. Rachel Buck joined the National Marrow Donor Registry years ago when she was in college. Two years ago, she got the call that her bone marrow matched Jacob’s. On Friday before the Worcester Bravehearts game, the two met for the first time. Rachel Buck met the Parry family in Worcester on Friday. Her bone marrow donation helped save three-year-old Jacob Parry (WBZ-TV) “We’ve waited for this day for quite a while, we’re just so excited that we’re finally able to meet her. There’s no words to thank her enough for what she did for us,” said mom Kaylie Parry. “I was worried that he wasn’t going to like me. I didn’t know if he was going to be on the ground and say ‘ew girls’ and run away but overall just an awesome experience,” said Buck. She and Jacob’s family hope their story will inspire others to register as potential donors.