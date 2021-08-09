Netflix Seemingly Canceled Another Show in Secret
Dash & Lily executive producer Shawn Levy hinted that Netflix canceled the award-winning young adult series, although the streaming platform has not announced the show's future. After the show's entire eight-episode debut season was released in November 2020, creator Joe Tracz said he hoped they could adapt the next books in the Dash & Lily's Book of Dares series by Rachel Cohn and David Leviathan. Star Austin Abrams also said there were "conversations" about Season 2, but it appears those went nowhere.popculture.com
